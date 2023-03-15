Quentin Tarantino’s “The Movie Critic”: first details on what his next and last film will be like

If we go by his previous sayings, Quentin Tarantino He has been saying for years that he will only direct 10 films in his profession. Almost four years have passed since “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, the film (which united Leonardo DiCaprio with Brad Pitt for the first time) set in 1969 that developed the star system, consumption and the passage of time for artists facing a sociopolitical context marked by the rise of the Manson clan. And this week, details about what will be the next and perhaps last tape of him.

This was revealed by the specialized American media, The Hollywood Reporter, when telling the director’s plans to film in the spring (autumn from there). At the moment, it is estimated that the film will be called “The Movie Critic” -name that appears in the script, written by the filmmaker himself- and will be temporarily located at the end of the 1970s in Los Angeles with a female protagonist in the center.

Although the medium was spared from revealing the identity of the character in question, multiple media did not take long to associate him with the renowned film critic, Pauline Kaela renowned American journalist.

It should be remembered that one of Tarantino’s styles is to place his films in very different decades and contexts, which at the same time develop and parody -with scenes of a significant amount of blood, which became a kind of personal stamp- transcendental problems and episodes of the history of humanity. As we previously developed with “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, other examples range from the persecution of people in Nazi Europe with “Inglourious Basterds” (2009), or the times of slavery in “Django Unchained”. (2013), among others.

News like this alerts the film world and the director’s followers who regret a possible retirement. Even more, considering that he had considered the possibility of doing other projects like a remake of “Reservoir Dogs”, even a continuation in “Kill Bill 3”.

In any case, Tarantino also expressed the possibility of continuing to work on other projects not associated with cinema. Let’s remember that he recently published his first novel, inspired “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which could start his literary path. Even the filmmaker who gave Juan José Campanella the Oscar for “El Secreto de la ojos de él” once assured that he would love to work with Ricardo Darín.