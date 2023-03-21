Hyundai wants to bring cheap electric small cars on the market

Small and affordable electric cars are still in short supply. But momentum is slowly gaining momentum in this segment.

With electric cars are mainly big and swanky SUVs to choose from, mostly just the opposite of sustainability convey. Also, they are easy for many people not affordable. Small and compact cars that are electrically powered are still in short supply. No wonder there is so much interest in the compact ID.2all from Volkswagen. Not least because of the targeted Price of the small electric car for many in the realm of the achievable.

Electric SUVs are not for everyone Well has too Hyundai announced that one at the Development of a small electric car is working. According to the Korean car manufacturer, they also want to offer a selection of electric cars for all those for whom a large electric SUV is out of the question. Hyundai recently unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Hyundai Kona Electric. As part of this presentation, said Hyundai Europe boss Michael Coleyou will not move away from any target groups. “Of course we don’t want to lose any customers,” says Cole quoted from Autocar. He primarily thinks of them i10, i20, i30 Customer and consider what an electric future in this segment could look like. It is currently still difficult to produce small electric cars profitably. The biggest obstacle are the high battery costs.