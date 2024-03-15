Real Madrid asks the prosecution for a tough hand for racist insults against Vinicius

MADRID-. He Real Madrid filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office of Spain to investigate the racist and hateful insults directed towards the striker Brazilian Vinicius Junior outside the Atlético de stadiums Madrid and Barcelona ahead of Champions League matches this week.

In a statement, Madrid reported on Friday that it had asked the security forces for recordings from the security cameras in the Montjuic Olympic and Madrid Metropolitan stadiums “in order to identify the authors of said racist and hate insults.”

On Thursday, Vinícius retweeted a video showing Atlético fans jumping while shouting ‘Ale, Ale, Ale, Vinícius chimpanzee’ prior to the match against Inter Milan on Wednesday. The video was initially broadcast by the website Agente Libre Digital.

Hate chants against Vinícius were also reported in the preamble to Barcelona-Napoli on Tuesday. Cadena SER radio published a video in which Barcelona fans chant “Die, Vinícius.”

“Real Madrid condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred that have been occurring, unfortunately repeatedly, against our player Vinícius Junior,” the merengue club said.

He added that “he will continue working to defend the values ​​of football and sport, and will remain firm in his fight for zero tolerance in the face of episodes as repugnant as those that continue to occur in recent times.”

Vinicius (13).jpg Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal in the win against Girona in the Spanish league at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Saturday, February 10, 2024. AP Photo/Manu Fernández

The Spanish League announced on Thursday that it would report the incident at the Atlético stadium to the Hate Prosecutor’s Office.

Vinícius, who is black, has been the victim of frequent racist insults when playing away in Spain, especially in the last two seasons.

In 2023, Atlético fans hung an effigy of Vinícius on a road bridge in Madrid prior to a capital derby in the Copa del Rey. Prosecutors sought sentences of four years in prison for the radical Atlético fans who were accused.

The racist insults he received from Valencia fans in a La Liga match at the Mestalla stadium last year sparked a wave of support for the Brazilian star, and the Spanish authorities had to take measures to strengthen the fight against racism in football. and society in general.

Source: AP