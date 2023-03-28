The club: No new petrol cars in the EU from 2035

The EU countries’ energy ministers took the formal decision with a large majority shortly before 1 p.m.

23 countries said yes while Romania, Bulgaria and Italy abstained and only Poland said no.

The vote was held after the EU Commission and Germany found a solution on Saturday to get Germany to stop blocking the settlement that was actually made already last autumn.

E-fuels

Germany wanted to clearly state that the requirement for zero emissions from the cars should not prevent the future use of e-fuels, which the Commission now promises to address.

Ebba Busch is satisfied.

– It is an important step, an important signal. The green transition is really here to stay, she says on the spot in Brussels.

Swedish contribution?

As the country holding the presidency of the EU’s Council of Ministers, Sweden had already intended to carry out the formal vote several weeks ago, after the EU Parliament had done its part in February.

However, Sweden was caught off guard by the sudden German resistance and has been forced to wait for a solution in discussions between Brussels and Berlin.

Busch still thinks that Sweden has contributed.

– The Swedish presidency has really shown that we are capable of locking out difficult solutions.

What has Sweden done? Didn’t the Commission and Germany sort this out on their own?

– No, we have absolutely assisted in this and look forward to being able to complete it today, says Ebba Busch.

