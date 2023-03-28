Julian Nagelsmann and his Lena: New love nest at Tegernsee

Munich/Tegernsee – Tottenham is not yet an issue for him, but Julian Nagelsmann (35) is working on another project: a new love nest on the beautiful Tegernsee.

In the town hall there, the fired ex-Bayern coach had an appointment on Monday afternoon in the property office on the second floor.

At his side: girlfriend Lena Wurzenberger (30, local reporter at BILD Munich). Shortly before 4 p.m., he left the building with her after the couple had spent about an hour discussing the development of the property with the authorities over a cup of coffee.

The couple exiting City Hall just before 4 p.m. Monday Photo: Stephan Kürthy

According to a local agent, the property is worth around 5.5 million euros.

Before it was sold to Nagelsmann, the property was advertised as “Bavaria’s most beautiful property” (793 square meters) with an unobstructed view of the lake and “sunshine all day long until you have a sundowner on your own terrace.”

Fantastic Tegernsee, but the real estate prices there are unattainable for a normal earner Foto: Getty Images/Westend61

Nagelsmann and his Lena did not want to comment on this at the town hall to BILD.

“Come on, Lenchen,” he said to his sweetheart and sped away in his Audi….