“The video I laughed the most at”

Dale Pututi He is focused on spreading his music among lovers of the urban genre; “Pomadita” is the title of their new premierea song whose lyrics and rhythm are quite contagious.

The song, dedicated to those people who live attentive to others and criticizing others, was released this Thursday along with a video clip.

“’Pomadita’ now on YouTube. The video in which I have laughed the most“, the singer confessed on his Instagram when announcing the launch.

Even DJ Yus on Ritmo 95.7, the Miami station, is playing this song by Dale Pututi on the radio, which promises to be a huge hit.

“And take my eyes off, tell me what you have / I don’t know what your pain is / Yes, I’m doing well and I’m going to do better / It’s just that everyone criticizes if things are going well for you / Stop worrying / Yes, I’m doing well and I’m doing well to go better”says part of the chorus.

Here we leave you with the video of this song that sounds like this: