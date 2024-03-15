Charly & Johayron They did not disappoint their fans, this March 15 the popular Cuban duo premiered “Prophet”a song that had already won the hearts of the public before its release.

“Loving you two minutes before and two minutes after. We are already on the street with a song for life. Welcome to Tasty. Out now! Running for YouTube,” the singers shared on their Instagram when announcing the premiere.

The theme is also a mix of cumbia and castthat sound that these artists are betting on and to which they gave the name Tasty.

On their networks, the reggaeton artists published several previews of the “Profeta” video clip directed by filmmakers Leonardo Martin and Freddy Loons.

In addition to the lyrics of the song, which is a declaration of love from beginning to end, the audiovisual tells the story of two children with a very special relationship and who promise to never forget each other, although they are forced to separate.

Here we share the lyrics of this romantic song and also the video clip:

“Prophet”

And from today I will be your comet

Even though I don’t have wings

In the dark nights

I promise to shine on you brighter than a flare

Fill you with happiness

Although sadness is already reflected in you

For you I bet everything in the lottery

Even if I don’t win anything

(Charly & Johayron)

And I am not a prophet

But I swear to you

Loving you two minutes before

And two minutes later

You are my perfect plan

You make my days better

Because you have no comparison

With no woman

I didn’t believe in love

And I confirmed that it was true

So that you are always with me

I already invented my perfect plan

If perfection does not exist

It’s because they haven’t seen your body

Pinch me harder

I’m daydreaming

Give me the code give me the pin

Give me the password give me the link

I’m already crazy

For subscribing to your mouth

Ours has no end

It’s just that I can’t stop loving you a little

I’m fried, mom, that shows

And I am not a prophet

But I swear to you

Loving you two minutes before

And two minutes later

You are my perfect plan

You make my days better

Because you have no comparison

With no woman

And I am not a prophet

But I swear to you

Loving you two minutes before

And two minutes later

You are my perfect plan

You make my days better

Because you have no comparison

With no woman