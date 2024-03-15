Charly & Johayron They did not disappoint their fans, this March 15 the popular Cuban duo premiered “Prophet”a song that had already won the hearts of the public before its release.
“Loving you two minutes before and two minutes after. We are already on the street with a song for life. Welcome to Tasty. Out now! Running for YouTube,” the singers shared on their Instagram when announcing the premiere.
The theme is also a mix of cumbia and castthat sound that these artists are betting on and to which they gave the name Tasty.
On their networks, the reggaeton artists published several previews of the “Profeta” video clip directed by filmmakers Leonardo Martin and Freddy Loons.
In addition to the lyrics of the song, which is a declaration of love from beginning to end, the audiovisual tells the story of two children with a very special relationship and who promise to never forget each other, although they are forced to separate.
Here we share the lyrics of this romantic song and also the video clip:
“Prophet”
And from today I will be your comet
Even though I don’t have wings
In the dark nights
I promise to shine on you brighter than a flare
Fill you with happiness
Although sadness is already reflected in you
For you I bet everything in the lottery
Even if I don’t win anything
(Charly & Johayron)
And I am not a prophet
But I swear to you
Loving you two minutes before
And two minutes later
You are my perfect plan
You make my days better
Because you have no comparison
With no woman
I didn’t believe in love
And I confirmed that it was true
So that you are always with me
I already invented my perfect plan
If perfection does not exist
It’s because they haven’t seen your body
Pinch me harder
I’m daydreaming
Give me the code give me the pin
Give me the password give me the link
I’m already crazy
For subscribing to your mouth
Ours has no end
It’s just that I can’t stop loving you a little
I’m fried, mom, that shows
And I am not a prophet
But I swear to you
Loving you two minutes before
And two minutes later
You are my perfect plan
You make my days better
Because you have no comparison
With no woman
And I am not a prophet
But I swear to you
Loving you two minutes before
And two minutes later
You are my perfect plan
You make my days better
Because you have no comparison
With no woman