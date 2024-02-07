Cuban music producer Dispara Gatillo and his partner are expecting a baby: “We are very pregnant”

The Cuban music producer Shoot Triggerknown for being behind great musical hits within the urban genre, announced with his partner Yelena Suárez that they are expecting a baby.

Very happy, Dispara Gatillo shared on his Instagram: “174 BPM, is the speed of the best melody we have created. Mommy and daddy are dying to meet you. Yes we are very pregnant”.

The publication was accompanied by two beautiful photos in which both they hold the baby’s ultrasound on the way.

Even more exciting was the video they uploaded to Instagram of the ultrasound moment. “Look, mommy!” Exclaims Trigger Gatillo when he sees a little lump moving on the screen while the doctor explained that everything is going very well during the pregnancy.

Equally moving was when a child of the family with his hand placed on his mother’s belly said in French: “I really want to see you”.

Just in December of last year the couple got engaged after a romantic proposal from the producer.