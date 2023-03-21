To prevent future pandemics: Biden confirms law on the release of corona intelligence information

US President Joe Biden has signed legislation releasing intelligence information on the origin of the coronavirus. He shares Congress’ goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of the virus, Biden said Monday.

The aim is to be able to better prevent future pandemics. When published, however, no information would be disclosed that could endanger national security.

Congress had passed a corresponding law about a week and a half ago. There is reason to believe that the corona pandemic originated in a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the text said.

Therefore, the US intelligence coordinator should release “as much information as possible” about the origin of the virus and make it available to the public. However, it initially remained unclear what information the government would release and when.

According to the latest information from the White House, there is still no unanimous opinion in the US government about the origin of the virus.

Some US authorities, including the FBI, remain of the opinion that the virus was probably transmitted naturally, while others are undecided or assume a laboratory glitch. (dpa)

