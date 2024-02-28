Former Miami player, Max Strus breaks the nets with an agonizing basket

Max Strus hit a shot nearly 20 yards from the rim as time expired, making his fifth 3-pointer in the final four minutes and giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a 121-119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

The Mavs had taken the lead with a dunk by PJ Washington with 2.9 seconds left. The Cavs made the snap quickly.

Evan Mobley sent the ball to Strus, who hit four 3-pointers in a 67-second stretch down the stretch to keep Cleveland in the mix.

Strus dribbled before unleashing his shot from behind midcourt. Officially, it was determined that the shot was 18 meters.

The ball slid into the net and Strus was tackled by his euphoric teammates as jubilation erupted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The networks are out of control due to the shot made by the former Miami Heat player that ended the duel.