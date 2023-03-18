Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Abortions: Federal Minister for Family Affairs sees doctors stigmatized

Lisa Paus (Greens) believes that new regulations are urgently needed due to gaps in medical care

Osnabruck. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) considers a new regulation of abortions in Germany to be urgently necessary. Paus told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: “We already have gaps in medical care. And the fact that this is the case also has to do with the current legal regulation, which stigmatizes not only women but also doctors. That’s why we need a new regulation in Germany.” In order to clarify the complex issues, an independent commission will start work at the end of the month. “I’m hoping for suggestions on how abortion can be regulated in the future,” said Paus. She herself had already spoken out in favor of a regulation outside of the penal code, i.e. the abolition of paragraph 218.

