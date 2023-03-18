Freudenberg: Luise’s family gets in touch – and expresses a wish

The sympathy after the death of 12-year-old Luise from Freudenberg is huge. However, the family wants to say goodbye in peace. In the obituary she makes a request.

Describe what cannot be described? “For us, the world stands still,” reads the photo of the blond girl in a tank top, smiling at the sun. It is the photo of Luise F. in the family’s obituary. “There are no words to grasp the incomprehensible.” And yet the relatives also had to plan how to proceed and how to deal with the great sympathy after the incomprehensible case.

On March 11, the girl was stabbed to death on her way home after visiting a friend. The 13-year-old girlfriend and a 12-year-old confessed to the crime. The parents waited in vain to return home that evening. On March 12, police officers found Luise’s body, which was covered with stab wounds – the day is the day of death in the ad.

A book of condolences is displayed next to flowers and candles in a church. (Source: Oliver Berg/dpa/dpa-images)

The funeral service is set to take place next week. The family would like to keep to themselves as much as possible, only a few people from the close personal circle should take part. “We ask for your understanding that the family and friends would like to accompany Luise on her last journey in peace,” the obituary continues.

At the same time, the family knows how many people mourn with them, how upset many are. That is why the police will be on duty at the church in Freudenberg on Wednesday evening, where the funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.