Bukele aims for his re-election with 81.9%, according to survey

SAN SALVADOR_ The president of El Salvador, Nayib Watch it would win re-election with 81.9% of the votes in the February 4 elections, where a single-party scheme could be established, a survey by a private university estimated this Thursday.

In a simulation of the scrutiny carried out with a voting ballot, Bukele, of the Nuevas Ideas (NI) party, obtained 81.9% of voting intention, according to the survey by the Jesuit Central American University (UCA).

With a margin of error of 2.7%, the survey was conducted from January 3 to 14 with a sample of 1,264 people.

Probe

In a distant second place is the candidate of the leftist Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), former deputy Manuel Flores, with 4.2%; while the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena), with businessman Joel Sánchez, reaches 3.4%.

Three other candidates appear with less than 2.5%.

On Tuesday, in another poll conducted by the Francisco Gavidia University (UFG), also private, Bukele obtained 70.9% of voting intentions, the FMLN 2.9% and Arena 2.7%. The rest was around 1%. 21.2% did not give an opinion or said they would annul their vote.

Both the FMLN and Arena dominated Salvadoran politics after the civil war (1980-1992), until Bukele in 2019 broke that two-party system.

With a registry of 6.2 million voters, Congress will also be renewed in the elections, currently dominated by the ruling party and its allies and which will have 60 deputies instead of the current 84 after an electoral reform.

The projection, according to the UFG survey, is that the Nuevas Ideas party would obtain 57 deputies, 2 Arena, and 1 the Christian Democratic Party.

On November 30, the president received a license from Congress for six months to launch his re-election campaign.

A controversial ruling by the Constitutional Court empowered Bukele to run for a second consecutive term, although the Salvadoran Magna Carta did not allow re-election.

Source: AFP