iOS 16.4: These features are coming to iPhone soon

If the rumors are true, it will be in the coming week iOS 16.4 on iPhones land. After the last operating system version hardly brought any innovations, the next iOS version will have some again new function ready for the Apple smartphones.
The upcoming features concern notificationsthe Battery-Managementdie Podcast– and Home app. In addition, for iPhone users, in Austria a new feature in the wings that could save lives.
New Emojis
With iOS 16.4 on iPhones the choice of available Emojis expanded. A new symbol for a shaking face has been added. Also, there are some new ones Animals (moose, goose and jellyfish) in the process, new ones Groceries (peas, ginger) and musical instruments (recorder, rattle).
Web Push Notifications
The Receiving notifications was previously linked to the corresponding app on an iPhone. With iOS 16.4 it is now possible to receive notifications from websites without having an associated application installed.
It is necessary, however, that the corresponding website with the SafariBrowser controls and to the Bookmarks adds. In addition, the website must be Web-App be stored on the start screen.
Battery management offers more insights
The current Pro iPhones have a Always-on-Display available. With this function, information is displayed on the lock screen even when the iPhone is actually in sleep mode. The question always arises as to how much battery is consumed by the always-on display.
To be able to answer this question, Apple extends this battery menu for a corresponding notification. Then the users of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will finally know how energy-hungry this function really is.
Satellite emergency call comes to Austria
While the function has already been activated in other countries, the satellite emergency call will soon also be available in Austria. Apple has already announced that Satellite SOS to be introduced in Austria by the end of the month.
If she satellite function will come to Austria at the same time as iOS 16.4 is unclear. In any case, it should also be available in this country in the coming days.
Other new features of iOS 16.4
In addition to these new functions, the architecture of the Home-App completely revised. In the Podcast-App there are some improvements and also the menu for Beta User has been extended.
In addition to iOS 16.4, Apple will soon also release the latest operating system versions for the iPads (iPadOS 16.4), Apple Watch (watchOS 9.4) and Mac-Computer (macOS 13.3) available for download.