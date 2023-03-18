iOS 16.4: These features are coming to iPhone soon

The upcoming operating system version will bring numerous new functions to Apple cell phones.

If the rumors are true, it will be in the coming week iOS 16.4 on iPhones land. After the last operating system version hardly brought any innovations, the next iOS version will have some again new function ready for the Apple smartphones. The upcoming features concern notificationsthe Battery-Managementdie Podcast– and Home app. In addition, for iPhone users, in Austria a new feature in the wings that could save lives. New Emojis With iOS 16.4 on iPhones the choice of available Emojis expanded. A new symbol for a shaking face has been added. Also, there are some new ones Animals (moose, goose and jellyfish) in the process, new ones Groceries (peas, ginger) and musical instruments (recorder, rattle).

iOS 16.4 brings these new emojis © Screenshot / Emojipedia

Web Push Notifications The Receiving notifications was previously linked to the corresponding app on an iPhone. With iOS 16.4 it is now possible to receive notifications from websites without having an associated application installed. It is necessary, however, that the corresponding website with the SafariBrowser controls and to the Bookmarks adds. In addition, the website must be Web-App be stored on the start screen.

© Screenshot

Battery management offers more insights The current Pro iPhones have a Always-on-Display available. With this function, information is displayed on the lock screen even when the iPhone is actually in sleep mode. The question always arises as to how much battery is consumed by the always-on display. To be able to answer this question, Apple extends this battery menu for a corresponding notification. Then the users of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will finally know how energy-hungry this function really is.

This is what the always-on display looks like on an iPhone 14 Pro Max © Gregor Gruber

Satellite emergency call comes to Austria While the function has already been activated in other countries, the satellite emergency call will soon also be available in Austria. Apple has already announced that Satellite SOS to be introduced in Austria by the end of the month. If she satellite function will come to Austria at the same time as iOS 16.4 is unclear. In any case, it should also be available in this country in the coming days.