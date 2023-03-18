Government will make electoral risk maps to guarantee security in the elections

The registrar, Alexander Vega, on Friday, March 17, 2023, referred to the risk maps that will be developed to find out which areas are most at risk. (Attorney)

Shortly after the National Registry of Civil Status, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the 32 departments set off the alarms about the public order crisis that exists, and before which the regional elections of October could be affected, on Friday the 17th In March, these three entities held a meeting with the Casa de Nariño, in which a route plan was drawn up to deal with this situation.

What was the main conclusion? “It will guarantee public order for the elections covering the territories where they have problems, according to the electoral risk map that we are going to do, jointly, with the Military and Police Forces, the Attorney General’s Office and the Registrar’s Office”, began by expressing, in broad strokes, the registrar .

He then explained that, regardless of the intentions of this government to achieve Total Peace, to all those criminal groups that endanger the democratic exercise that Colombian citizens will exercise on October 29, the force “it will be activated and occupied”.

In this sense, and to be especially careful with the words used by the president and that the registrar, Alexander Vega, transmitted to the public, the official was clear in noting that the National Registry of Civil Status trusts the word of president Petro, who said that, regardless of the negotiations that are being carried out for Total Peace, “If these groups continue to commit crimes and are going to affect the elections, they will activate and occupy the territory. Obviously our Military and Police Forces are trained, like last year, to guarantee the electoral contest”indicated.

He reiterated the express commitment of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, that in the municipalities where there is an extreme electoral risk, “it is activated and the territory will be taken. That was the term he used. He will make use of his power as Supreme Commander of the Military Forces. With this it is clear to us that, regardless of his Total Peace policy, the elections are above and he will guarantee them ”, warned the registrar Vega.

“That is the great message that the president left and how is it going to be verified? Through electoral risk maps in which work will begin with the governors, after which the president will be notified who, as head of the troop, will occupy those territories again,” the registrar pointed out.

Finally, the registrar said that the timely response of the National Government must be recognized by the Registry, and called attention to the attendance of the president himself at the public Order Commission, which was developed in the following terms:

He explained that both the Attorney General’s Office and the Registrar’s Office transmitted the complaints of the governors in matters of public order regarding the electoral process, and the most positive issue that was addressed was that thanks to the letter from these two entities, the president left a clear message to all the governors after having listened to them.

It is worth mentioning that, so far this week, Vega had already requested the Defense Minister Iván Velásquez urgently convene the National Public Order Commission, in order to bring to the table the concerns of the governors and act in a coordinated manner to avoid problems during the electoral contest.

And he had referred to the need to have a coordinated action between the institutions: “If the Military Forces are not supported and the national Government does not enter to correct these situations, the territorial elections may be affected. We aspire not to return to times, from decades ago, in which we had to postpone elections and run polling stations.