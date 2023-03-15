Parts of the national test spread in social media: “Difficult to conduct signal intelligence on Tiktok”

“How does everyone already know?”, writes a user in the comment field on Tiktok.

What “everyone knows” is what a question in an upcoming national exam is claimed to be. And it doesn’t take long for SVT Nyheter to find Tiktok clips that have been viewed tens of thousands of times, that have been commented on thousands of times, and that contain what appear to be the tasks that a day or two later will be performed during the national exam in Swedish.

“Not the way it was intended”

During Tuesday evening, the Swedish National Agency for Education also confirms to SVT that what is being spread is authentic.

– It is absolutely unfortunate, this was not how it was intended. It was supposed that the teacher will hand out the task when the test is about to start, says Anders Boman, head of unit for national tests at the National Board of Education.

At the same time, the Swedish National Agency for Education says that the information being spread is incomplete – and that the exam will be held as planned on Thursday.

– What has been spread is the heading from which an essay is to be written, the one that not has been spread is the entire task to follow when writing the essay. Therefore, we make the assessment that this test is worth conducting, says Anders Boman.

“Hard to see everything on Tiktok”

National tests have been spread on social media for many years, but it should be unusual for it to happen already in grade six. Anders Boman points out that the tests are in an ongoing digitization process intended to prevent similar things from happening again.

Do you have poor insight into what is happening on Tiktok?

– It is very difficult to conduct any kind of signal intelligence on Tiktok, it is difficult to be everywhere and see everything on Tiktok. I don’t know exactly what happened. It’s just a matter of stating that somewhere in the management it has broken down, says Anders Boman.