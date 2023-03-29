Make Easter gifts yourself: Nine creative ideas

Easter is just around the corner and you haven’t got any presents yet? No problem. Simple instructions for customized gifts.

The most important things at a glance

1. The classic: Painted Easter eggs

With egg color, brush and eggs, you can paint Easter eggs in the classic way, which you then give away. Hard boil the eggs for about ten minutes and let them cool. Use a brush and paint to color the eggs in a basic shade, then paint colorful patterns on them as you like and let everything dry well.

Better yet, instead of egg dye, make natural dyes like beetroot (red), chamomile or onion (yellow), parsley or nettle (green), and blueberry juice (purple). Simply cook a broth from the appropriate natural substance, let it cool down and put the eggs in it for coloring.

Dye eggs: You can give eggs a green color with parsley or spinach. (Source: Streiflicht-Pressfoto/imago-images-bilder)

Tipp: The best way to give away the colorful Easter eggs is in a small basket lined with moss or straw easternest design. Are you looking for instructions for making an Easter basket? Click here.

2. Homemade egg cups

Homemade and suitable for Easter is an egg cup with an Easter bunny motif that can be made in just a few minutes. You need the following items for this:

1 empty toilet paper roll

Construction paper in brown

Pink and white cardboard

Scissors

Black pen

Then it’s time for crafting. How to proceed:

Cut the toilet paper roll into two equal cylindrical pieces. From the brown construction paper, cut out a rectangle that is slightly longer than the diameter of the roll and slightly higher than half the roll. Make two rabbit ears out of the brown construction paper, use the pink cardboard for the inside of the ears. Now glue the finished ears to the top edge of the roll, wrap the brown rectangle around the roll and glue it in place as well. Cut out the eyes from the white cardboard and draw on the pupils with the black pencil. Then cut out a little nose from the pink cardboard and draw black whiskers on it with the pen.

Tipp: Incidentally, motifs other than egg cups are also suitable, for example a green meadow or a chick. Instead of construction paper, felt also works well on the egg cups.

3. Delicious pastries as a last-minute gift

With home-baked cookies, muffins or small cakes, you will not only delight the little ones at Easter. The delicacies are baked in a short time and can be designed with different shapes or decorations to match Easter. You can decorate bunnies that have been cut out, preferably from simple shortcrust pastry, with a colorful coating and put them in a pretty Easter bowl as a gift.

Easter lamb: It is particularly aromatic if you prepare it with eggnog. (Quelle: hydrangea100/getty-images-bilder)

A particularly popular dessert on the holidays is the Easter lamb. It not only tastes delicious, but also looks cute and is a pretty decoration for the Easter table. Here you can find out how to make the perfect Easter lamb.

Alternatively, you can bake and give away Easter bread or cakes or try other international recipes. Do you know, for example, Greek koulourakia or Italian casatiello?

4. Funny cooking spoons with a face

If you’re in a hurry, we have this tip for you: simple wooden spoons that you paint or stick with fabric or felt make a fun gift for Easter.

For example, you can make bunnies by cutting out the ears, nose and whiskers from the fabric and attaching them to the round part of the spoon so that a face is revealed.

Or you can design the cooking spoon as a chick and attach yellow fabric wings and a red beak. You don’t have to stick anything on the wooden spoons, you can also color and paint them.

The original spoons are no longer suitable for cooking, but they make a good decoration in a flower pot, for example: simply insert the handle of the spoon into the potting soil – now an Easter bunny or a chick peeks out from between your flowers.

5. Make decorations for Easter

