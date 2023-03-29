Vegan Recipes: Vegan Chili sin Carne with Kidney Beans and Corn

Vegan Chili sin Carne with Kidney Beans and Corn – a flavorful dish that’s easy to make. Perfect for a cozy evening at home!

If you’re looking for a tasty and healthy meal that’s quick and easy to make, then this Vegan Chili Sin Carne with Kidney Beans and Corn is for you! It is full of flavor and contains many important nutrients. The combination of peppers, spices, and tomatoes make for a delicious and flavorful sauce, while the kidney beans and corn add a nice texture.

Vegan chilli sin carne with kidney beans and corn

Ingredients:

– 1 onion

– 2 cloves of garlic

– 1 rotten paprika

– 1 green pepper

– 1 Dose Kidneybohnen (400g)

– 1 Dose Corn (400g)

– 1 can of chopped tomatoes (400g)

– 1 tsp cumin

– 1 tsp paprika powder

– 1 TL Chilli powder

– 1 TL Oregano

– Salt and pepper

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– Optional: fresh parsley for garnish Preparation:

1. Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Wash the peppers, deseed and cut into small cubes.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onion and garlic until translucent.

3. Add diced peppers and sauté for another 5 minutes.

4. Drain the kidney beans and corn and add to the pot.

5. Add chopped tomatoes and spices and mix well.

6. Simmer the chili sin carne over medium-high heat for about 20 minutes, until the peppers are soft and the sauce has thickened.

7. Season to taste with salt and pepper and optionally garnish with fresh parsley.

Rice, bread and tortilla chips make perfect side dishes