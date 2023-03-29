Insecurity costs 7,000 million pesos per year to Jalisco businessmen

Guadalajara, Jal. Despite the coordinated work between the productive sector and the government that has positioned Jalisco as a national leader state in employment, competitiveness and investment attraction, it is necessary to improve security in the state since it costs businessmen 7,000 million pesos per year, said the incoming president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Raul Flores.

During the protest ceremony and in the presence of the Governor Enrique Alfaro and representatives of the Legislative and Judicial powers, the new leader of the employers’ union in the entity denounced that insecurity affects almost 50% of the members of the Jalisco Business Center.

“You can count on the openness of our employers’ union to join efforts in the areas of opportunity that we have today, such is the case of security, a problem that, although it is not exclusive to Jalisco, costs more than 7,000 million pesos per year and affects almost 50% of our members, as shown in the latest edition of Coparmex data”, said Flores Hernández.

The businessman also stressed that the unity of the business sector and the coordination with the unions and the government are fundamental in the generation of employment and the creation of opportunities.

He also called on the local business community to maintain unity and defend the country’s autonomous bodies such as the National Electoral Institute (INE) which, he said, “have been the target of disqualifications, slander and weakening.

“With the approved reform, our democracy is at risk at a key moment such as the next electoral period,” stressed the president of Coparmex in the entity, who urged the Jalisco bosses to reflect on what they can do from the company for the community, by city and by country.