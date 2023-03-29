Gerardo Morales was hospitalized urgently for a picture of kidney stones

The governor of Jujuy and presidential candidate of the UCR in Together for Change (JxC), Gerardo Morales, was admitted today to a sanatorium in the capital of Jujuy to be operated on for kidney stones and his evolution is favourable.

According to sources close to the president of the National Committee of the UCR, he was intervened this Tuesday after noon in a clinic in San Salvador de Jujuy, where he is hospitalized for observation.

In his environment, they ensure that his state of health is good, he does not present complexities and they do not rule out that he will be discharged in the next few hours.

During the morning, the governor of Jujuy had fulfilled official activities by leading the presentation of the financing line “Create Federal SME Investment”, with rates subsidized by the province and the Nation.

For this, he signed an agreement, via streaming, with the Secretary of Industry and National Productive Development, José Ignacio De Mendiguren.

The hospitalization of the radical coincides with the closing of lists for the elections for governor in Jujuy, which will be held on May 7. For his succession, Morales blessed his economy minister, Carlos Sadir.