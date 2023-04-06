Attacked police patrol – charged with blue light sabotage

The accused man is also said to have shouted “Do you think it’s like before, that you can beat people down without anything happening?”. The patrol had to interrupt its control and instead had to use both pepper spray and a baton to gain control of the situation.

When the 35-year-old was then placed in the police car, he is said to have leaned heavily with his body and sat down to counterattack with his legs.

He is now charged with both sabotage against blue light operations, threats against officials and violent resistance. The driver of the car is also suspected of violent resistance.

All the crimes must have occurred on the same day, at the end of August last year, in central Sölvesborg.

Risking prison

The 35-year-old denies the criminal charges.

In questioning, the man says the following about the suspicions: “I hate your suspicions. I want the camera on that piss rat who grabbed us, you disgusting colleague.”

What penalty does he risk?

– Sabotage against blue light operations is a serious crime, but we will see what comes out during the hearing, says Chamber prosecutor Fredrik Andersson.

The penalty scale for the normal degree of blue light sabotage is imprisonment for up to four years.

The trial is scheduled for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.