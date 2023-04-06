France: Demonstrators storm company buildings

Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform have broken into a company building in Paris. Videos today showed them holding flares and chanting. “It takes money to fund our pension system. There are some here,” a spokesman for the railway workers’ union CGT Cheminots called into the megaphone, according to the newspaper “Le Parisien”. “Instead of taking two years of life from the workers, Macron should look for it here.” The US wealth manager Blackrock is also located in the building.

During Macron’s first term in office, Blackrock had become something of an enemy during the strikes and protests against the reform planned at the time – opponents of the reform believed that the asset manager was benefiting from Macron’s reform plans and had influenced the plans. Blackrock denied that. Blackrock has not played a role in the current protests.

Macron and his government want to gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The trade unions and large sections of the opposition reject the reform that has now been passed as unfair. The project will be examined by the Constitutional Council for its constitutionality. A decision should be made by the end of next week.