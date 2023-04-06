Tesla is working on 3 new vehicles

© APA/AFP/SUZANNE CORDEIRO
The electric car manufacturer Tesla has the 3rd part of its master plan published. Accordingly, Tesla is planning the same 3 new vehicles: a compact car, a van/minibus and a regular bus.
According to the car manufacturer’s master plan, you want to get started at the moment 7 vehicle categories focus. In addition to medium-sized vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3/Y, large SUVs and trucks (Model S/X, Cybertruck) and the Tesla Semis for short and long distances, 3 other categories are planned.
There have been rumors for some time that Tesla is participating in the 25.000 Dollar expensive “Model 2” works. The gigafactory in Mexico is under discussion as the place of manufacture. As is now known in the master plan, the car could have a battery capacity of 53 kWh have. Model 3 and Model Y each have a 60 and 79 kWh battery. The battery of the small car, like the Model 3 and Y, should be a lithium iron phosphate battery.
Tesla small car could become a bestseller
As the document indicates, Tesla expects that worldwide 42 million pieces his small car to be sold. This would make the vehicle Tesla’s absolute bestseller. However, it is not known how long this will take place. With the Model 3 and Y, Tesla assumes that only around half as many units will be sold.
However, other car manufacturers are also noticing that there is a gap in the market for small cars. For example, VW recently announced its electric ID.2 designed to appeal to customers who would otherwise be interested in a VW Golf or VW Polo. The price is 25,000 euros.
Also minibuses and buses planned
The Tesla Van should – like the big Tesla cars – have a battery with a capacity of 100 kWh. Tesla plans to sell 10 million of these vehicles.
Also Tesla-Busse could be on the streets in the future. With battery sizes of 300 kWh, they do not reach the capacity of a Tesla Semi for short distances (500 kWh), but a similar number should be sold with one million units.