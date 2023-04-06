Tesla is working on 3 new vehicles

According to Tesla’s own assessments, the planned small car could become a bestseller.

The electric car manufacturer Tesla has the 3rd part of its master plan published. Accordingly, Tesla is planning the same 3 new vehicles: a compact car, a van/minibus and a regular bus. According to the car manufacturer’s master plan, you want to get started at the moment 7 vehicle categories focus. In addition to medium-sized vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3/Y, large SUVs and trucks (Model S/X, Cybertruck) and the Tesla Semis for short and long distances, 3 other categories are planned.

There have been rumors for some time that Tesla is participating in the 25.000 Dollar expensive “Model 2” works. The gigafactory in Mexico is under discussion as the place of manufacture. As is now known in the master plan, the car could have a battery capacity of 53 kWh have. Model 3 and Model Y each have a 60 and 79 kWh battery. The battery of the small car, like the Model 3 and Y, should be a lithium iron phosphate battery. Tesla small car could become a bestseller As the document indicates, Tesla expects that worldwide 42 million pieces his small car to be sold. This would make the vehicle Tesla’s absolute bestseller. However, it is not known how long this will take place. With the Model 3 and Y, Tesla assumes that only around half as many units will be sold.