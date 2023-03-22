Political advisor Thomas Hofer live in the studio

The SPÖ grassroots member survey on party leadership will start one day after the Salzburg state elections on April 24th. It is to be expected that other people will join Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Hans Peter Doskozil and Nikolaus Kowall.

Housing assistance instead of rent control

The rental price brake forced by the Greens will not come because of the resistance of the ÖVP, instead there will be one-off payments as a compromise. Specifically, 250 million euros are used as housing assistance. A conversation with political advisor Thomas Hofer on this and the SPÖ leadership election.

Fed raises interest rates again

Although two banks in the USA recently went bankrupt, the US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points. Plus a live link to our USA correspondent Christophe Kohl.

The business of war

Germany’s largest armaments company, Rheinmetall, intends to open three new locations and increase the number of its employees to 30,000. The stock market price of the Düsseldorf gunsmith has more than doubled within a year.

