“For me, for you”, the return of Soledad Villamil to the theater with Boy Olmi and Laura Oliva

actress and singer Soledad Villamil return to the theater with “For me, for you”the adaptation -directed by Ricardo F. Hornos- of the Tony Award-winning Broadway comedy, which explores the relationship between three brothers who meet one weekend.

“Masha, a well-known film and television actress, returns to the old family home where Vanya and Sonia live waiting for something to happen that they don’t even know what it is. Her arrival would not be so uncomfortable if it weren’t for the presence of her new love: an aspiring actor —20 years her junior,” her synopsis details.

“For me, for you” is coming | Photo: Courtesy of the press | Credits: Nacho Lunadei.

with the address of Hector Diaz (who is performing the last performances of “Lapland” at the Multiteatro, and is coming from her participation in the Oscar-nominated “Argentina, 1985”), Villamil returns to the stage of a play after 17 years, accompanied by a cast that make up Boy Olmi, Laura Oliva and Paula Ransenberg (both protagonists of “Lapland”), Tupac Emergency (“The man of your life”, ) and Ailin Zaninovich (“The odyssey of the giles”).

A production by Tomás Rottemberg, Valentina Berger, Morris Gilbert and Ricardo F. Hornos, which arrives for the first time in Buenos Aires on May 5 at the Comafi Multitabaris Theater.