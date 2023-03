• HD: Right to suspend lawyer after relationship with gang leader





Javascript must be enabled to play video Lawyer Catrin Listad defends one of the suspected murderers for the murder of Söder in Gävle, even though she has had a relationship with a gang criminal man who was in conflict with the murdered man. See how it all comes together in the video. Photo: SVT graphics/Police’s preliminary investigation

• Robot helps absent students





Javascript must be enabled to play video Otto costs around SEK 30,000 – see how it works in practice in the classroom. Photo: Amanda Alvarsson/ SVT

• The new trend – dating apps for dogs





Javascript must be enabled to play video The Shetland sheepdog Linus and his new friend the mixed breed Luna pose in front of the camera. They are both active on the new dating app for dogs. Hear more about their dating in the clip. Photo: Maria Broberg/SVT

Don’t miss our local news broadcasts that are available to watch here on SVT Play.

Feel free to leave news tips to the email address [email protected]