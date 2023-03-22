In Lot-et-Garonne, after two years of euphoria, there is a lack of properties for sale

The somewhat crazy enthusiasm for this rural department in the aftermath of the Covid crisis has logically come to an end. “For two years, we have seen the arrival of customers from all over France: retirees, workers in retraining, but also investors, particularly from Bordeaux, attracted by advantageous returns close to 7%. Result, today, our stocks are empty…”, summarizes Olivier Nicollas, of Orpi 89 Carnot Immo, in Agen. In this context, real estate prices have increased, on average by 13.5% in two years, according to MeilleursAgents.

All about real estate in Toulouse and its region Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Toulouse, Cahors, Rodez or Albi, in Aveyron or in the Gers.

But now they are stagnating. “The scarcity of goods is not even driving up prices, and selling times have lengthened, due to inflation and financing conditions that are stunting the market,” continues Olivier Nicollas.

A Agen,