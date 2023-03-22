“We got scammed!” : angry, Justine Cordule (large families) recounts her misadventure

On her Instagram account, Justine Cordule (large families) ranted, revealing that she and her husband Steeve had been scammed by an unscrupulous mechanic.
If they left Large families, life in XXL, the Cordules maintain the link with their subscribers via their social networks. Timeo’s parents, Tom, Cloé, Toan, Lilas-Rose, Lubin and Lyson, the latest arrival, share their good and bad times. Last July, the mother of the family confided that she had been the victim of a burglary during her vacation. A small misfortune that she had put into perspective immediately. “It’s hardware, everything is fine. We have experienced much more serious things”, she reassured. Things got complicated for the tribe when it came time to settle the damages with the insurance, which exasperated Justine.
A repair that will cost the price of the vehicle
She opened up, this Wednesday, March 22, on Instagram, about the difficulties she is encountering with the last vehicle that her husband bought and which is already causing mechanical problems.. “Steeve bought his Kangoo a month ago! And today we just learned that the fault is the injection pump! Or at least 3000 euros! The price of the vehicle to date!”, she wrote in capital letters with a rant in her Instagram stories. And Justine Cordule is not ready to pay such a large sum. “I can’t do the repairs. It may be only 3000 euros but I can’t. Does anyone know about it and could tell me if it is possible to turn against the Buyer”, she asked her subscribers, signaling that she was ready to give the name of the garage that sold her the car to expose her methods. “Well, there’s no point in looking any further! We just got ripped off!”, she concluded, bitterly.
The family has health problems
And this is not the only concern that Justine Cordule is going through at the start of spring. The little family also has health concerns. “This year, it’s a disaster. We really get all the diseases, the little germs. Before going skiing, we all got the flu, we came back, we all got the gastro. And there, voice loss for me, Tom. Lubin had a fever, Tom had a fever, now it’s Lyson’s turn.” did she say.