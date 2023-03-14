FDP parliamentary group leader: Wait a while before dismantling nuclear power plants

The deputy chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Lukas Koehler, has warned against a rapid dismantling of the three nuclear power plants still on the grid in Germany. “As you know, as the FDP parliamentary group, we could have imagined a somewhat longer term. But even if the nuclear power plants are shut down soon, we should wait with the dismantling,” said Köhler of the “Bild” (Wednesday). “If the situation requires it again in the future, the power plants must be able to go back into operation as quickly as possible.” Security of supply is absolutely essential.

The term for block 1 in Neckarwestheim and the reactors Emsland in Lower Saxony and Isar 2 in Bavaria was extended until April 15th. In this way, they should contribute to the stability of the power supply. After that, the use of nuclear power should be over in Germany. The FDP had spoken out in favor of letting all three reactors run until 2024.