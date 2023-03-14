Instagram would be working on a new way to see the stories

In 2022, there are 4.620 million users of social networks.

Since its creation, Instagram has more than 500 million daily users.

Instagram’s main audience is people between the ages of 18 and 34.

Updates in the social network market are a primary action for users to be satisfied with good experiences. That’s why it was recently revealed that Meta is working on a new feature to help you not miss any stories on Instagram, since currently, when people are taking a tour of the feed, they have to go back to the beginning. to be able to see Stories.

Throughout these years, Instagram has become one of the most used social networks in the world, where, according to Hootsuite data, it has more than 1.47 million users globally, its main audience being people between the ages of 18 and 34.

Likewise, the statistics platform points out that Instagram has approximately one billion monthly active users, which is why it is one of the most popular social networks in the world.

This is how stories will look on Instagram

As a way to give more importance to the stories, future changes to the platform were announced. And as reported by Alessandro Paluzzi, an expert in embedded engineering, the application is testing that bubbles appear while users are browsing the feed, to retrieve the latest stories.

According to the specialist, so far Meta has not revealed much information about this new format, but according to an image shared by the expert, people will be able to browse the feed, observing the reels and publications of the followers and when new content is uploaded. to stories will appear in bubble mode.

It can be seen that there will be approximately three that appear and, they will be the accounts that the user follows and interacts the most.

Let’s remember that since the beginning of last year, possible updates have been known that would come to the Meta photo platform, where topics have already been discussed to carry out this format, but that you no longer slide from left to right to see the stories.

With this, Instagram would join the social networks that are updating their systems in order to improve the experience it provides to its users, as an example, the company Meta itself, indicated that its platforms such as Instagram and Facebook will not accept NFTs (non-fungible tokens), so he confirmed that he will be removing this content.

This announcement was made public this Tuesday, by Stephane Kasriel, the company’s commerce and FinTech leader, who assured that the decision is made “to focus on other ways to support creators, people and companies”, He stated through his Twitter account.

In summary, changes and updates are the day-to-day of digital platforms, since the tools and functions that they provide to their users are part of the experience that they obtain from these spaces.

Now read:

By OnlyFans, Sex Worker Reveals How Much She Earns In A Day

Former Golfer Created “OnlyPaige” To Mock OnlyFans

Huawei and the Pro Forestry Trust of Chapultepec create an alliance