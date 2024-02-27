Interamerican Institute for Democracy analyzes the situation in Argentina

MIAMI.- The Interamerican Institute for Democracy holds the colloquium entitled: “Fight against corruption in Argentina“, an analysis of the first months of the president’s administration Javier Milei, who should take the reins of the rescue of the economy in the South American country.
Álvaro de Lamadrid will be an exhibitor. under the direction of the colloquium by Beatrice Rangel. The activity will also feature the participation of Ricardo Israel, María Eugenia Talerico, Paloma Valencia, Luis Galeano, Rodrigo Posse, Norberto Spangaro, Iliana Lavastida, Carlos Sánchez Berzaín.
The event will take place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Time: 11:00AM (EST) IID Headquarters: 2100 Coral Way. Ste:500. 33145. Miami.FL.
