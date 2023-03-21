International Day of Forests | 5 animals that only exist in the forests of Brazil

This Tuesday (21), the International Day of Forests is celebrated, a date created by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to celebrate the importance of all types of forests in the world, raising awareness in favor of the preservation of these forests.

Countries are encouraged to make efforts to organize activities involving forests, such as tree planting campaigns, for example. There are many species of plants and animals that exist only in specific forests and, if these ecosystems are not preserved, the world’s biodiversity is even more at risk.

Do you know which species of animals live only in forests in Brazil? Meet 5 of them!

Golden Lion tamarin

The golden lion tamarin is only found in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest, and is an animal known to the population, as it is stamped on the R$ 20 bill! It has orange fur and a mane of hair longer than the rest of the body, and usually feeds on small insects, fruits, bird eggs, caterpillars and nectar. Due to its rarity, it is usually found in reserves that aim to protect the species from extinction.

Ararajuba

The macaw lives in the Brazilian Amazon and likes areas of dry land and low altitude, less than 300 m above sea level. It usually chooses large hollow trees isolated from the surrounding vegetation to make its nests to protect itself from predators such as monkeys and snakes.

The species feeds on seeds, oily berries, fruits and flowers and lives in flocks of up to 20 individuals. However, these birds are very targeted for capture by illegal traffickers.

Cuxiú-therefore

The black saki (Chiropotes satanas) is a monkey that lives in tropical forests. Its geographical distribution occurs from the right bank of the Tocantins River, in Pará, to the eastern limits of the Amazon, in Maranhão.

The species has teeth adapted to a diet basically of seeds, which can correspond to up to 72% of its diet. In addition, he often uses his hands to collect water and drink it. Unfortunately, the animal is seriously threatened by deforestation.

Atlantic seagull

The Atlantic boana is a species of amphibian of the Hylidae family, which only exists in Brazil, and can be found in the states of Pernambuco, Alagoas, Sergipe and Bahia. The species is known for its fluorescence, emitting blue and green light after receiving ultraviolet radiation.

southern muriqui

Another primate that inhabits Brazilian forests is the southern muriqui (Brachyteles arachnoides), also simply called the carvoeiro or muriqui. It lives in the Atlantic Forest and is found mainly in the states of Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espirito Santo and Minas Gerais.

The animal is also at serious risk of extinction, which is mainly due to the high fragmentation of the Atlantic Forest and illegal hunting.

Source: United Nations, Brasilia Zoo Foundation, National Geographic