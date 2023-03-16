Introducing Winmate’s Smart Connected Car System – enjoy a seamless driving experience

Winmate Inc.

Winmate’s latest launch, the Smart Connected Car System, is designed with the aim of providing a seamless driving experience. The Smart Cockpit takes user needs into account and integrates software and hardware in equal measure. It includes the vehicle electronics, the instrument cluster and the infotainment system and can be connected to multiple screens and various smart mobile devices.

The system includes an AI engine and deep learning, which enables proactive recommendations of services while monitoring the safety of driving behavior. Third-party content and applications are also integrated to provide a rich, constantly updated user experience. With more than 10 years of experience in the development of intelligent end devices, the Smart Cockpit aims to enable a consistent, personalized and seamless experience in the connected car.

The Smart Connected Car System has a range of features including:

In-vehicle multi-screen interaction and content service sharing

seamless phone/car connectivity with easy transition to other services

proactive and contextual recommendations with AI prediction and service integration

Driving behavior monitoring and safety assessment based on deep learning

an ecosystem of services supporting third-party content and applications

constantly updated user experience to meet user needs

Experience the next generation of vehicle technology with Winmate’s Smart Connected Car System.

We are pleased to share more details about Winmate’s Smart Connected Car System, which features a 12.3 inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels, readable in sunlight. The display features PCAP touchscreen technology and is IP65 water and dust resistant, making it ideal for use in industrial and commercial IoT applications.

Inside, the Smart Cockpit is powered by MediaTek’s Genio 700 Great Performance CPU, an advanced multimedia and AI-powered System-on-a-Chip (SoC) that delivers exceptional performance for demanding applications.

In addition to its impressive hardware specifications, the Smart Connected Car System also offers a wide DC power input range of 10 to 60V with ignition, ensuring it can be powered from a variety of sources. The system also works reliably in a wide temperature range and is therefore suitable for use in harsh environments.

To further increase its versatility, the Smart Cockpit supports VESA mounting, allowing it to be placed in a variety of locations for optimal comfort and ease of use. Overall, Winmate’s Smart Connected Car System is a powerful and reliable solution that offers users a seamless driving experience thanks to its advanced hardware and software features.

Winmate’s Smart Connected Car System will be showcased at the upcoming Embedded World 2023 Expo. This annual event is an important platform for showcasing the latest advances in embedded systems and connected technologies, and we are very excited to be a part of it. At our booth, visitors can get a first look at our Smart Cockpit and experience its seamless connectivity and advanced features. We will also have knowledgeable staff on site who can answer questions and provide additional information about our product.

We invite all attendees to join us at Embedded World 2023 Expo and learn more about how Winmate’s Smart Connected Car System can deliver a personalized and seamless driving experience.

Availability

The new robust computer technology from Winmate can be ordered now. Please visit Winmate’s website at https://www.winmate.com.

