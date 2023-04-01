iPhone 15 Pro: the side buttons will be usable with gloves, and even through the shell!

According to a recent rumor, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to customize the sensitivity of their smartphone’s mechanical buttons. Once this is pushed to its maximum, the buttons will be usable in many conditions.

iPhone 15 Pro – © Apple

Although summer is fast approaching, cold days are rarely pleasant for smartphone users. Indeed, having to remove your gloves to unlock your phone is not easy. Apple intends to correct this problem, by proposing all new capacitive buttons with semiconductor of which the sensitivity will be adjustable to the extreme. It will therefore be possible to adjust the volume of your iPhone 15 Pro and unlock it with gloves, through the hull or even with wet fingers.

And if the beautiful days come, Apple usually presents its new iPhones in September. This news is therefore more than welcome, especially since its technical sheet, although hypothetical, is already available. In addition, beyond these new buttons, Apple is preparing big changes for its smartphones.

Apple: buttons usable even with an empty battery

These buttons operate using a new chip with very low power consumption. So it would be possible to use them even if the iPhone Pro’s battery is dead – which, let’s face it, is pretty common. The sensitivity of these buttons will thus be fully adjustable, to adapt to all conditions. It would be possible to use them with gloves and through most hulls. On this subject, the shells of its predecessor, the iPhone 14, would be compatible with the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 Pro is also equipped with a new customizable Action button which replaces the mute one, and a unified volume button instead of separate volume up/down buttons. These will respond to varying levels of pressure with a new Force Touch type mechanism.

However, the solid-state capacitive buttons are expected to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models, the standard iPhone 15 retaining the same mechanisme traditional button than on the iPhone 14. Apple, as usual, should present its new smartphone next September.

Source : consomac