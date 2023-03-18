Facebook and Instagram Paid Verification Comes to the US

O Founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the verification system for Facebook and Instagram – called Meta Verified – began to be launched this Friday, the 17th, in the US

As the The Verge websiteMeta Verified gives users of the social network the possibility of paying US$11.99 (on the web) or US$14.99 (on mobile phones) to have a blue badge on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Remember that this system was launched in Australia and New Zealand in February, so it will be a matter of time before it reaches other territories.

