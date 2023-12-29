Irela Bravo and Coralita Veloz meet again in Miami

Irela Well done He is spending some time in Miami and one of the Cuban artists he has met is Swift Coralite.

In the video that Irela published on her Instagram you can see the two friends sharing a very fun moment.

“What has happened to us, gentlemen. You see that part over there, that is for adults, and they have sent us here to the children’s area,” comments the presenter of “Entre tú y yo” somewhat surprised.

“My love, the aguita,” Coralita reminds him. “The fountain of youth? Oh, it’s already having an effect on us,” says Irela, laughing.

“My sister, you and I are a bomb”Irela is heard saying at the end of the video.

Coralita arrived in Miami to reside there permanently in 2022, while Irela has traveled to the American city on several occasions.

However, he recently confirmed that on this occasion he would be a long season in the United States.

A few days ago it was known that the actress He already has a job in Miami Well, she will participate in the humorous program “Havana in Hialeah” that will air on UniVistaTV with the character of Cachita, the same one she performs in “Vivir del Cuento.”

Currently, it is the Cuban actor Alejandro Cuervo who replaces her as host of “Entre tú y yo.”