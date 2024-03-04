Irela Bravo is moved to tears by Dianelys Brito’s performance in Miami: “You are immense”

Irela Well done She was moved to tears when she enjoyed the performance of her colleague and friend. Dianelys Brito in the play “La Ponia”a staging that the Miami public has been able to see these days at the Trail Theater.

In the dressing rooms after finishing the play, Irela hugged Dianelys, visibly moved, and showered her with praise.

Instagram capture / Claudia Valdés

“You are immense, what a work, what performances, my God.Blessings my sister. What you have taught is a class. You have to see it, gentlemen, you can’t miss this,” said the Cuban presenter, unable to hold back her tears.

In this play Dianelys shared the scene with Iván Camejo, Claudia Valdés and Lieter Ledesmaall under the direction of Alexis Valdes.

The applause from the audience after each performance is another sign that it is an incredible staging with excellent performances by these actors.

Instagram capture / Claudia Valdés

Several Cuban artists who attended the theater to enjoy “La Ponia”, among them Beatriz Valdés and Aly Sánchez, agreed that It is a work that makes you laugh, cry and also reflect on life.with good scenery and “atomic” performances.