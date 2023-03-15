Is Alzheimer’s a normal sign of aging? Seven misconceptions about Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V

Dusseldorf (ots)

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Alzheimer’s disease. That is why the non-profit Alzheimer Research Initiative eV (AFI) corrects seven misconceptions that are circulating about Alzheimer’s disease.

Our brochure “What is Alzheimer’s?” provides a concise overview of Alzheimer’s disease. “What is Alzheimer’s?” can be ordered free of charge from the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV, Kreuzstr. 34, 40210 Dusseldorf; Telephone number 0211 – 86 20 66 0; site: www.alzheimer-forschung.de/was-ist-alzheimer

Misconception 1: Alzheimer’s is contagious.

There is no scientific evidence that Alzheimer’s disease is contagious in humans. In animal experiments, it is possible under laboratory conditions to transmit Alzheimer’s disease. However, these results are not applicable to real human conditions.

Misconception 2: Alzheimer’s and dementia are the same thing.

The term “dementia” summarizes more than 50 diseases that impair the function of the brain. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common and well-known form of dementia, accounting for around two thirds of all sufferers. Dementia is therefore a generic term and should not be equated with Alzheimer’s disease. Other forms of dementia are, for example, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia or dementia in Parkinson’s disease.

Misconception 3: Aluminum causes Alzheimer’s.

An elevated aluminum concentration was found in brain autopsies of deceased Alzheimer’s patients. However, researchers assume that this is a side effect and not the cause of the disease. A causal connection between increased aluminum intake and the occurrence of Alzheimer’s disease has not yet been scientifically proven. Studies on the development and spread of Alzheimer’s also show no evidence of a connection between aluminum and Alzheimer’s disease.

Misconception 4: Alzheimer’s is not a disease, but a normal symptom of aging.

This claim is made again and again in popular scientific debates. However, it is now possible to use imaging techniques to visualize the protein deposits of beta-amyloid and tau that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. An organically healthy brain can be very efficient into old age, even if it usually slows down. Alzheimer’s, on the other hand, is a disease that needs to be diagnosed, treated and researched further.

Misconception 5: Alzheimer’s patients die because they forget to breathe.

People with Alzheimer’s don’t forget to breathe. They also do not die directly from Alzheimer’s disease, but from comorbidities. In the final stage of the disease, patients also lose more and more physical strength and ultimately require round-the-clock care. Because the immune system is considerably weakened as a result, the susceptibility to infectious diseases increases. Many people with Alzheimer’s die from respiratory infections.

Misconception 6: Alzheimer’s is not yet curable, so nothing can be done.

It is true that Alzheimer’s has not yet been cured. Nevertheless, Alzheimer’s can be treated. With Alzheimer’s drugs, the course of the disease can be slowed down and side effects such as depression or aggression can also be treated with drugs. Non-drug therapies, such as mental, physical and emotional mobilization, can keep patients independent for longer and promote well-being.

Misconception 7: My mom or dad had Alzheimer’s, so I’ll get Alzheimer’s too.

The illness of a parent does not necessarily mean that the illness will be inherited by the children. Only about one percent of all Alzheimer’s diseases are clearly hereditary. Those affected usually become ill very early, between the ages of 30 and 65. Age is the biggest risk factor for 99 percent of all Alzheimer’s diseases. The symptoms usually only begin after the age of 65. Here, too, there are genetic variants that can increase the risk of the disease. However, they do not lead to a definite outbreak of the disease.

Free photo material

https://ots.de/7DmhNn

Learn more about Alzheimer’s disease

www.alzheimer-forschung.de/alzheimer

About the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV

The Alzheimer Research Initiative eV (AFI) is a non-profit association that bears the donation certificate of the German Donations Council eV. Since 1995, the AFI has been supporting research projects by dedicated Alzheimer’s researchers with donations and providing free information material to the public. To date, the AFI has supported 360 research activities with 14.5 million euros and distributed over 925,000 guides and brochures. Those interested and affected can refer to www.alzheimer-forschung.de provide well-founded information about Alzheimer’s disease and request educational material. Information on the work of the association and all donation options can also be found on the website. The AFI ambassador is the journalist and sports presenter Okka Gundel.

Original content from: Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V., transmitted by news aktuell