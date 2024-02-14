Is there a strange star hanging around the Milky Way?

MIAMI.- They discover a star that formed outside the Milky Way and it is very close to the supermassive black hole at the center of which is the galaxy where the Earth orbits.

A study indicates that it would be the first extragalactic star discovered near Sagittarius A (black hole) called S0-6, although evidence suggests that there would be more stars near the center of our galaxy.

For a better understanding of the subject, when you observe the stars in the sky at night you are in the presence of millions of lights of the Milky Way, but SO-6 is outside that luminary universe, although very close to the core of the black hole. so the question is in which galaxy it formed.

Some scientists believe that there are about 100 billion galaxies in the universe and each would have its own black hole center, but the fact that this star is close to the Milky Way is significant because the consequences of whether this “outsider” completes its “ definitive transfer” to the space where the stars that did form there are.

But this star S0-6 would have moved away from its galaxy, traveling a distance of 50,000 light years to reach the vicinity of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole located in the center of the Milky Way where the Earth “inhabits.”

Scientists estimate that the foreign star would have about 10 billion years to live. and the black hole of our galaxy must have formed elsewhere and migrated towards the vicinity, attributed to its intense gravitational attraction.

Consequently, several questions arise to be resolved in future research, such as where the “intruder” stars were formed and whether or not they are accompanied by other stars, objects or bodies.

Scientists confirmed in the study, published in Japan, that this star was born somewhere else in the Universe, outside our galaxy. And specialists continue to be amazed by the other stars very close to the black hole and ask themselves the question again: where were they formed?

It is proven that the Milky Way has a supermassive black hole in the galactic center, called Sagittarius A*, and it is considered that all galaxies have it.

Sagittarius A* was discovered in February 1974 by astronomers Bruce Balick and Robert Hanbury Brown. at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, through the use of interferometry. In October 2002, an international team strengthened the evidence for a supermassive black hole.

New research by an international team led by Shogo Nishiyama of Miyagi University of Education in Japan indicates that some of the stars may have come from further away than previously thought, completely outside the Milky Way, the galaxy that “shelter” the Earth

The team used the Subaru telescope for eight years to observe the star S0-6, located just 0.04 light years from Sagittarius A* The most likely theory to explain the composition is that it was born in a small galaxy that is assumed to be now extinct that orbited the Milky Way and was absorbed or attracted. This is the first observational evidence to suggest that some of the stars near Sagittarius A* formed outside the galaxy.

Many questions still remain according to Nishiyama: “S0-6 Do you have companions or did you travel alone? With further research, we hope to unravel the mysteries of the stars close to the supermassive black hole,” he concluded.

