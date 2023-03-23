Is your last name Gomez? This is the origin of your last name

We all know someone who wears the last name Gomezwhether within our family, group of friends or acquaintances, this is because it is one of the most popular mexican surnames, but do you want to know what it means? In The Truth News we tell you.

But, How common is the last name Gomez? In the year 2020, 180 thousand 490 people were registered with this last name, being number twelve of the mexican surnames most popular with the civil registration.

According to surname map, “Gómez” is one of the most common surnames and is found in countries such as Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela and Chile, among others. It can also be found in other Spanish-speaking countries, as well as those where there is a significant Hispanic presence, such as the Philippines.

Meaning and origin of the surname Gomez

The surname Gómez comes from the name Gome and means “son of Gome”.



Gómez is a patronymic surname originating in Spain, that is, it is derived from a paternal name, in this case the name Gome, to which the suffix “-ez” has been added. Hence its meaning is “son of Gome”.

Due to the need to distinguish between the different families that shared the same last name, the first coat of arms of the family name Gomez. But the most common was in gold, with five blue fleurs-de-lis arranged in an X.

Who was the first Gomez?

It is said that the children of a gentleman named Gome, originally from Asturias, were the first Gómez



The origin of this name seems to have arisen at the time of the Reconquest, specifically in Asturias. According to various theories, a gentleman by the name of Gome He stood out for his skill and courage in the mythical battles that Don Pelayo waged against the Muslims during the 8th century.

Among the descendants of this gentleman Gome is the Castilian nobleman Gómez González de Candespina and his son Count Rodrigo Gómez, lieutenant of the Burgos region of Bureba. The presence of him in various chronicles and documents of the twelfth century points to Burgos as the place where the name Gome could have been definitively transformed into the last name Gómez.

Now the origin of the surname Gómez in Mexico It is due to Spanish emigration due to the desire to expand their lands. Today in our country there is a wide variety of surnames with different meanings due to the great cultural diversity.

