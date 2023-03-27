“Israel is not a dictatorship”: Netanyahu postpones controversial judicial reform

Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to come under pressure – even from within his own ranks. Now the controversial judicial reform is being postponed.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under further pressure

Police Minister Ben-Gvir announced on Monday evening that the controversial judicial reform will be postponed

In return, however, a new “national guard” will be introduced under the leadership of the right-wing extremist minister

Benjamin Netanyahu miscalculated. As the Israeli Prime Minister late Sunday evening Defense Minister Joav Gallant fired because he had spoken out in favor of stopping the controversial judicial reform, he reckoned without the Israelis. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets shortly afterwards, and thousands stayed out all night, blocking highways and warming themselves at campfires. They shouted “Here is democracy in the word!” and they shouted “Israel is not a dictatorship!”

The next morning, large sections of the Israeli public agreed Protest at. All universities went on strike, hospitals and clinics switched to emergency operations, and town halls closed. Even Tel Aviv Airport largely ceased operations. The federation of trade unions called a general strike – for the first time in decades. Even some of Israel’s diplomatic missions abroad went on strike on Monday. Israel’s Consul General in New York resigned in protest – “to join the national struggle for Israel’s future,” as he explained.

Protests in Jerusalem are in full swing

On the other hand, there was a lot of activity on the railway lines Jerusalem: Everyone flocked to the city on Monday, which is home to Parliament, the seat of the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic. The whistles, horns and drums of the demonstrators could be heard across central Jerusalem.





Israelis are protesting against the dismissal of Israeli Defense Minister Galant and the government’s plans to reform the judiciary. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich / dpa

In the afternoon, prominent Israeli politicians also addressed the crowds demonstrating against the government near the parliament building. Jair Lapid, Israel’s prime minister until December and now leader of the opposition, described the people as “true patriots”. He added: “You will see, they will respect our values!” Lapid called the government’s actions a “hostile takeover by messianic nationalists”. He called on the masses not to get tired now. “We will not back down until Israel has a constitution!” Lapid cried.

Secretary of Defense Gallant: Government plans are a threat to Israel’s security

Defense Secretary Gallant said on Sunday that he could no longer take responsibility for supporting the government’s course. The government’s plan separation of powers in the state “has opened a rift in our country that poses a clear and imminent threat to Israel’s national security,” Gallant rebuked.

A day later, Netanyahu removed the minister from office. The prime minister seems to have thought that by eliminating one critical voice in the government, all criticism could be silenced. A huge mistake, as it soon turned out. The shot Secretary of Defense not only had the backing of large parts of the army, but also of some of his party friends – i.e. the officials of the party of which Netanyahu is the leader. Some Likud MPs have urged Netanyahu to heed Gallant’s demand that legislation on the controversial judicial reform should be halted for at least a month.

Comment: Protests in Israel – The government’s days are numbered

And that’s what happened: like the police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Monday evening that the reform, in consultation with Netanyahu, will be postponed until after the parliamentary break at the end of July. In return, a “national guard” will be set up under the leadership of the far-right minister. What this means in concrete terms was initially unclear. According to media reports, Netanyahu wanted to comment on the controversial judicial reform later on Monday.

Previously, the hardliners in the government had threatened to resign if Netanyahu agreed to stopping the legislation. The prime minister was in a bind: massive pressure on them judicial reform on the one hand. On the other hand, the fear that the coalition could collapse.

Dramatic turnaround by Justice Minister Jariv Levin

This concern had settled on Monday: Some of the hardliners said Netanyahu continue to support it should the judicial reform be put on hold for the time being. Justice Minister Jariv Levin, who until Sunday had threatened to resign if the reforms didn’t go ahead, took a dramatic turn on Monday: In a public statement he assured Netanyahu of his support. This also applies if the Prime Minister announces that the legislation will be stopped. In the course of the morning, even the far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotritsch, gave the green light to suspend the reform.

On the other hand, the radical right-wing party Otzma Jehudit under Itamar Ben Gvir, who heads the powerful Ministry for National Security, remained firm. I’m Gvir threatened to leave the coalition. At the same time, he remained open to continuing to support the government from outside in order to prevent new elections.

Right-wing activists announce large protests announced for Monday evening

According to polls, the anti-Netanyahu camp would have the majority if the elections were held tomorrow. Everyone agrees coalition parties in the clear. They are therefore doing everything they can to keep the government alive. Each of the five governing parties is also under pressure from its own base. Far-right activists, most of whom feel affiliated with Ben Gvir and Smotritsch’s parties, have already announced that they will continue to fight on the streets for the judiciary to be controlled. They have big ones for Monday night Protests announced in Tel Aviv – of all places on Kaplan Street, the center of the anti-government protests. The police warned of violent riots.

Netanyahu actually wanted to address the people in the morning hours of Monday. The speech of the head of government, which stopped the judicial reform was supposed to initiate, but was repeatedly postponed during the day.

Replacing the defense minister could pose a threat to Israel

Behind the scenes of the government, there is still a violent tug of war. Netanyahu met with Ben Gvir to persuade him to remain in the coalition. In Netanyahu Likud Party on the other hand, there are increasing numbers of voices declaring their solidarity with Secretary of Defense Gallant. As has been heard from Likud circles, Netanyahu is under great pressure to reverse Gallant’s dismissal. In tense times like these, it is too dangerous to change the defense secretary, they warned. They cite intelligence reports showing that Arab terrorist groups are trying to take advantage of Israel’s current military weakness. The reports of hundreds of reservists refusing their deployment orders did not go unnoticed by the terrorists either.

The question remains whether a new secretary of defense will be appointed or whether Gallant will return to office. There Gallants Since the dismissal has not yet been formally codified, it would be straightforward to revise it again. All it would take is a public statement from Netanyahu. However, the 73-year-old is known for not forgiving his party friends even the slightest hint of disloyalty. Whether he will make an exception this time remains to be seen.

The prime minister doesn’t have much time. On Friday, Parliament will bid farewell to a two-week break for the Passover celebrations. Until then, it must be clarified how the government will proceed. The pressure of the street shouldn’t let up.

