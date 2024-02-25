Israel threatens to withdraw from Eurovision if its proposal is vetoed

JERUSALN.-Israel warned on Sunday that he could withdraw from the Festival of song of Eurovis this year if the organizers reject the lyrics of his song because they consider them too political. Eden Golan and her song “October Rain” were chosen to compete in the annual contest, which will be held in May in Malm, Sweden.

A few days ago there were reports suggesting that the song, composed mainly in English with some words in Hebrew, referred to the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel.

This could be a violation of the rules of Euroviswhich prohibits political statements.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) simply said that it was “examining the letter” and had not yet made a final decision.

“If a song is deemed unacceptable for any reason, broadcasters have the opportunity to submit a new song or a new letter, in accordance with the contest rules,” he added.

The possible veto, after the EBU rejected requests to exclude Israel due to the war in Gaza, caused outrage and was considered “scandalous” by the Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports, Miki Zohar.

The song It is “moving”, “it expresses the feelings of the people and the country these days, and it is not political,” he wrote on social networks.

On October 7, Hams fighters killed about 1,160 people in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

They also kidnapped about 250 people. Israel claims that 130 are still being held in Gaza and 30 of them are dead.

In response, Israel launched a military offensive that has left 29,692 dead in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, governed by Hamas.

Israel’s public broadcaster (KAN) declared on Thursday that it was “in dialogue” with the EBU and stated that the country has “no intention of replacing the song,” so if it is rejected, “Israel will not be able to participate in the competition.”

Israel first participated in Eurovision in 1973 and has won the contest four times. However, his participation in the contest regularly generates controversy.

