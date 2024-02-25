List of SAG Awards winners

List of winners of the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), awarded on Saturday in Los Angeles and broadcast by Netflix.
Cast: Oppenheimer
Actriz: Lilly Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Actor: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Supporting Actress: DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr.Oppenheimer
Elenco de dobles: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
TELEVISION
Elenco de drama: Succession
Comedy cast: The Bear
Actress in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Actor in a drama series: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Actress in a comedy series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actress in a limited series or movie made for TV: Ali Wong, Beef
Actor in a limited series or movie made for TV: Steven Yeun, Beef
Elenco de dobles: The Last of Us
FUENTE: AP