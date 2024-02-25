List of SAG Awards winners

List of winners of the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards ( SAG ), awarded on Saturday in Los Angeles and broadcast by Netflix .

Cast: Oppenheimer

Actriz: Lilly Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Actor: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress: DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr.Oppenheimer

Elenco de dobles: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I

TELEVISION

Elenco de drama: Succession

Comedy cast: The Bear

Actress in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Actor in a drama series: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Actress in a comedy series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress in a limited series or movie made for TV: Ali Wong, Beef

Actor in a limited series or movie made for TV: Steven Yeun, Beef

Elenco de dobles: The Last of Us

FUENTE: AP