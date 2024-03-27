They claim that rapper Diddy had no knowledge of federal investigation

MIAMI.- The details of the case against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs are rare because it is a investigation federal for alleged sex trafficking. However, sources close to the businessman and music producer allege that he was unaware that the authorities in NY They were after him and they were organizing a trespass to their properties.

The source detailed that even Diddy did not know that he would be boarded at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, as he had planned a vacation with his family for Spring Break.

“Our sources even say that before the feds raided Diddy’s property in LA there were signs that the media was already in the sky waiting with their helicopters. The point here is that Diddy was completely oblivious to everything that was going on.” and that the man was not escaping,” he says. TMZ.

Likewise, the media specifies that the plane that landed in Antigua is apparently not linked to the investigation carried out by US authorities on sex trafficking, sexual assault, solicitation and distribution of narcotics, and possession of firearms.

Combs’ attorney asserted that neither Diddy nor members of his family were detained and have cooperated with the feds’ requests.

“Mr. Combs was never detained, but rather spoke with and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been detained or restricted in any way.” their ability to travel in any way,” said Aaron Dyer.

Raid in Los Angeles

While the rapper was surprised at the Miami airport, his older children Justin y King Combs They were at the property that was raided on Monday in Los Angeles.

Both were taken out of the Beverly Hills mansion in handcuffs, while Homeland Security agents carried out the search, TMZ confirmed. However, at the end of the investigation, the men, aged 30 and 25, respectively, returned to the place separately, apparently to look for their belongings.

“We’re told that when the raid was over and the streets were clear, the house appeared relatively empty until Justin returned around 10:30 PM PT and they sensed movement again. He was apparently collecting boxes and/or luggage. The paparazzi who were parked outside recorded the action inside,” the text reads.

Likewise, TMZ public videos of the state in which this house was left after the raid.

The images show how the agents removed all the objects from various spaces in the house. “They particularly focused on Diddy’s electronic equipment. Pieces of the computer and other equipment can be seen on the ground in pieces. It is clear that the agents focused on the hard drives, which were seized during the raid,” the portal added. .

Given this, the rapper’s legal representatives rejected what happened and classified it as an excessive use of military force.

“Yesterday, there was excessive use of force on a military level while executing search warrants at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive display of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the manner in which their children and employees were treated.

The expert stated that so far the authorities have not found evidence that could link Diddy criminally or civilly to the accusations against him.