Sofa Vergara talks about the lawsuit filed by Griselda Blanco’s family against her

MIAMI.- The name of Sofa Vergara has grabbed the headlines in recent months. At first it was due to her separation from actor Joe Manganiello, and later her world tour to promote the series of Netflix Griselda, which tells the life of the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

However, in recent days the controversy around this serie, which not only stars but is also an executive producer, has been revived because the family of the dangerous woman, known as The Cocaine Queen and The Black Widow, sued the Colombian actress and Netflix.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Blanco’s children claim that the project maintains unauthorized use of their family’s image and likeness.

The portal also noted that one of the capo’s sons alleged that he had been in talks with Netflix executives for years, from 2009 to 2022, to develop a production about his mother’s story, and insists that details of the audiovisual are exactly the same as the experiences that he told.

Sofa Vergara responds

Given the controversy unleashed by the demand, The actress addressed the situation during an interview she gave to First impact from Univision. Journalist Tony Dandrades asked him what his opinion was on the matter, to which Vergara responded confidently:

“I really want to read your book.”

With the lawsuit, it also came to light that the drug trafficker’s son is writing a book about his mother’s life, a fact to which Sofia referred.

Likewise, the actress stated that she documented Griselda’s life for years and knows that she was deprived of liberty when he was a child, so she understands that she had a difficult life.

“He read a lot about his life and he had a very difficult childhood, his mother was put in prison when he was a little child. A lot of suffering and I really want to read his book, because I know it has a story that will be useful to all of us.” interesting, it has an impressive story,” added the actress.

Sofia explained that her interest in this criminal character was born 15 years ago, when she saw a documentary about her.

At first I thought it was a fiction, because I didn’t know a female figure who would lead a drug cartel at the level of one of the most dangerous in the world. However, he began to search for information and confirmed that it was real.

“She was trafficking at the same level as other big bosses of the time. She was imprisoned for 22 years, a lot is known about her, the thing is that it was a name that not everyone knew and in Colombia no one had heard of her, that’s why I didn’t I had to meet with them,” he said.