It is discovered that Vinicius, Bellinghan, Alaba, Camavinga and Tchouameni went to Memphis’ birthday

Last Tuesday, February 13, Memphis Depay celebrated his 30th birthday. She did it with a big party that took place in the Royal Casino of Madridlocated in the Gran Va, and in which celebrities could not be missing among the attendees, especially the players from the team of the Atlético de Madrid.

Red and white players appeared there like Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Savic, Pablo Barrios, Riquelme and Samuel Linoamong others, who were able to taste an impressive birthday menu that was designed by a renowned chef such as Paco Roncerowho is also in luck for having recently opened his restaurant Rhudo.

Now, not only was there a dinner for Memphis’s birthday, but afterward many of his guests put on their dance costumes to continue with a party with music by the singer Davidowho has surprised his fans with a publication that shows that not only were Atleti players at the party, but that other players were also seen. Real Madrid footballers.

Real Madrid representation

The artist posted a series of snapshots about the party on his Instagram profile, surprising the appearance in them of footballers like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Camavinga, Tchouameni and David Alabawho posed with the Dutch star and some of his friends.

An appearance that ended up surprising many fans of the Atlético de Madrid footballer given the rivalry that exists between both clubs. However, this is something that could have occurred due to the close relationship they also have away from the playing fields, even coinciding in the same neighborhoodhighlighting two locations where many celebrities usually find their homes in Madrid, such as La Moraleja or La Finca de Pozuelo de Alarcón.

It is also worth highlighting the presence of other footballers at the party, such as Paul Pogbawho did not want to miss the celebration of his friend and former teammate at Manchester United several seasons ago.