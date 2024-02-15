Bad Bunny forms the group of hosts of the Met Gala

NEW YORK.- The singers Bad Bunny y Jennifer Lopez will be among the hosts of the Met Gala of New York next May 6, announced this Thursday the museo, that this year he will dedicate the theme of his famous philanthropic evening to the ephemeral nature of beauty.

The reggaeton singer and the pop artist, both of Puerto Rican roots, will join the actors Zendaya, from the series Euphoria, and Chris Hemsworth, who plays the superhero Thor in the Marvel films.

The four will co-host the event alongside Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, who has been in charge of the charity gala since the 1990s and transformed it into one of the most coveted social events.

Met Gala 2024

Every year, representatives of the elite of fashion, film, politics and sports display extravagant outfits there, and the proceeds constitute the main source of funding for the museum’s fashion department, the Costume Institute.

The dress code for this edition of the gala will be The Garden of Time, a theme inspired by the work of the English writer JG Ballard on the ephemeral nature of beauty.

The gala accompanies the inauguration of the Costume Institute exhibition dedicated to its sleeping beautiesthe most fragile pieces of the department united: “visually by iconography related to nature.”

The Met Gala was first held in 1948, and for decades it was reserved for New York high society.

In recent years it has also become a social media phenomenon. TikTok is currently one of the sponsors of the gala and the exhibition.

FUENTE: AFP