It was known: who is the girlfriend of Marcos, the winner of Big Brother

It is known that, this Monday, Marcos Ginocchio was established as the winner of Big Brother 2022. Thus, El Primo achieved more than 70% of the positive votes of the public in a heads-up against Nacho Castañares Puente who exceeded 29% and in Third place was Julieta Poggio.

In this sense, of course, Marcos managed to obtain the highest positive percentage of the entire reality show and even the negative one, getting only 0.72% in one of the nominations, leaving him off the plate in the first place.

For their part, and during the last program, the relatives of the three finalists were present in the stands, encouraging them as they have been doing since day one. At one point, the driver Santiago del Moro approached Marcos’s relatives to greet them and the camera took an unexpected appearance that drew all eyes, especially on social networks.

And it is that the winning participant of the reality show, who assured throughout his stay in the house that he was single, finally had a partner: “I present her, Marcos’ girlfriend,” wrote the panelist of the reality show Marisa Brel. There she also shared the selfie that they took together and revealed the name of the young woman, who was indeed a girlfriend with Marcos before he entered the reality show: she is Julieta Illescas. In addition, the journalist recognized how she realized that they were a couple. “This is Julie. I grabbed her hand and asked her if she was Marcos’s girlfriend, because she surprised me to see her with the mother of “El Primo”, “she held and added:” she squeezed my hand hard and she smiled at me. I understood everything and I understood that Marcos wanted to take care of her. They are both beautiful, they were in the family ”.

Likewise, when seeing it among Ginocchio’s family and then on the social networks of the program, users did not take long to comment on it. Even a few months ago, users became professional researchers for a detail that was experienced in reality. It is that there was talk of a surprise gift that Marcos’s girlfriend sent him when the relatives entered. Her sister Valentina brought her several gifts in a box, from chocolates, photos, letters and at one point she says: “This is sent to you by a very special person, a bracelet to protect you, it belongs to Juli”, it is heard although the participant threw it out and assured that it was his godmother and not who his partner was.

Finally, although he went unnoticed in the program on the air, users on social networks did not take long to find the similarities and they did not take long to suspect that he was still in a relationship with who was said to be his ex. This theory was confirmed when she appeared in the Telefe studios, encouraging him along with the entire Primo family.