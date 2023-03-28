The Casilda Veterinary School celebrated its 50th anniversary

The Casilda Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, dependent on the National University of Rosario celebrated its 50th anniversary. Within this framework, an act was held where Franco Bartolacci, Rector of the UNR, was present; Mariano Gárate, dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences; Danilo Renzi, vice dean; Andrés Golosetti, mayor of the city; Eduardo Rosconi, departmental senator, among others. Teachers, non-teachers, students and the general public also participated.

Then there was a visit to the works where the new building is being built. Subsequently, all those present shared a toast as a celebration. “It is a special day of reflection and celebration, taking into account that our university is going through a moment of institutional growth. That same thing can be reflected in the construction of the first own building”, expressed Mariano Gárate, dean of the faculty.

For his part, he Rector from UNR, Franco Bartolacci He maintained that “we are very proud of the work that the institution based in Casilda has been carrying out. However, there is still a long way to go and we are still projecting things that are on the agenda”.

About the institution

The faculty is operational from the March 27, 1973, but from the year 1976 he began to teach his classes at the facilities of the General San Martín Agrotechnical School. Currently the race is still taking place in the same place. For this reason, one of the main concerns that arose throughout the teaching staff was based on having a property that could be in accordance with the specific needs for the dictation of the career.