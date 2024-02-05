Jacob Forever, El Chulo, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Wampi set a release date for their new team

It is not enough that it is posted on the networks, “Imagine like this”the new board of Jacob Forever, El Chulo, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Wampi It already has a release date.

To the satisfaction of their fans, the artists announced through the networks that The song will be released next February 7.

“Wednesday the 7th the power went out. ‘Imagine like this’! He went away. I tell her mommy, she tells me…? All collaborations are accepted,” Dany Ome announced on her Instagram profile.

The Cuban reggaeton artists promoted the song in the best possible way, They recorded a video all together dancing it.

Two weeks ago El Chulo surprised his fans by announcing a second musical collaboration with Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13after the resounding success of “You Have to Be Born Again.”

However, later Jacob Forever himself shared the news that He also joined this explosive group.

“Imagine like this”, even before its premiere, is already playing on social networks, who knows if the artists’ dance will become another popular challenge.